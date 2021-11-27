Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,866 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.46 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average of $81.01.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

