Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.16% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cim LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.96. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.