Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.34% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

