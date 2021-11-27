Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 773.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,144 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Avid Technology worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Avid Technology by 103,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.47. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.