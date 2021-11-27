Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.00% of City worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in City by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in City by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in City by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in City by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,232,000 after buying an additional 27,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in City by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCO opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $88.49.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.95%.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

