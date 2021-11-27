Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Moelis & Company worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 61.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 78.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 237.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

NYSE MC opened at $63.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.49 and its 200 day moving average is $61.18.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.