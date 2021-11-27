Invesco Ltd. Has $11.34 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,311 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 751,804 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 231,454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after buying an additional 2,115,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after buying an additional 418,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.