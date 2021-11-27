Invesco Ltd. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,503,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Colfax worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
