Invesco Ltd. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,503,152 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of Colfax worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

