Invesco Ltd. Has $11.56 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.79% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $110,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.