Invesco Ltd. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Beyond Meat worth $11,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.05. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BYND shares. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.