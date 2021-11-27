Invesco Ltd. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 41,756 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of RLI worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in RLI by 1.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

