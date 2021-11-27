Invesco Ltd. Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Marcus & Millichap worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 103.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 18.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.