Invesco Ltd. Has $12.37 Million Stock Holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,392 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $91.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.