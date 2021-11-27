Invesco Ltd. Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Man Group plc boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

