Invesco Ltd. Has $12.62 Million Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,551 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of RadNet worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RadNet by 99,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.26 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Barclays started coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.