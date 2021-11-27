Invesco Ltd. Has $12.85 Million Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,105 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Calix worth $12,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Calix by 108,892.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Calix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock valued at $14,715,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

