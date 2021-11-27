Invesco Ltd. Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.55 and a beta of 0.82. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

