Invesco Ltd. Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.47% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.55 and a beta of 0.82. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
