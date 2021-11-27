Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 241.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Copa worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1,244.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after buying an additional 946,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,560,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

NYSE:CPA opened at $71.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

