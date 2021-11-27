Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of CMC Materials worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after acquiring an additional 286,274 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Citigroup lifted their price target on CMC Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

CCMP opened at $132.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.31%.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

