Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.40% of GrafTech International worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in GrafTech International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GrafTech International by 149.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 176,892 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.86%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

