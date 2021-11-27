Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,489 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of B&G Foods worth $12,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

