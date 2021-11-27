Invesco Ltd. Makes New $11.18 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,216,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the second quarter worth about $11,271,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $339.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.97. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

