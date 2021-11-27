Invesco Ltd. Purchases 566,144 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of SunCoke Energy worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 283,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $118,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 243.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $513.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.