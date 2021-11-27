Invesco Ltd. Purchases 72,629 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 72,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Matson worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Matson by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $390,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,622. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MATX opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.93. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.74.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

