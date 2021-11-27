Invesco Ltd. Purchases 76,998 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.35% of PROG worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 373.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PROG by 100,556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,735,000 after acquiring an additional 82,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PROG by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PROG in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of PRG opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

