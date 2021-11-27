Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

