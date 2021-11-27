Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,229 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Marten Transport worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 851.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $18.38.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRTN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

