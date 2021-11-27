Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Xperi worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Xperi by 108,563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 35,649 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Xperi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 640,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xperi by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,688 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.72. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

