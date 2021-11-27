Invesco Ltd. Sells 176,544 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 176,544 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Dycom Industries worth $12,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE:DY opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

