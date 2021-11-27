Invesco Ltd. Sells 71,734 Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71,734 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 3.29% of DSP Group worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after acquiring an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 135,418 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 142.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 97,821 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DSP Group stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $532.82 million, a P/E ratio of -156.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.90. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock worth $58,985. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

