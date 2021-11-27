Invesco Ltd. Sells 91,859 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,859 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.28% of Standard Motor Products worth $12,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 103,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $51.27 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $370.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $47,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,200 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $56,112.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,748 shares of company stock worth $1,565,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

