Invesco Ltd. Takes $12.78 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

