Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,612,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,661,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.29% of Mogo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 629.5% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,550 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mogo by 459.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 408,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mogo by 143.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mogo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its stake in Mogo by 704.4% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 70,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

MOGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mogo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of MOGO opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mogo Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $12.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. Analysts forecast that Mogo Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

