Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF comprises 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 3.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000.

NYSEARCA EWRE opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

