Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,668 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $22,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.62.

