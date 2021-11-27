Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $57.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.