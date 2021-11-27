Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.46% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,885,000 after buying an additional 209,812 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 164.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 47.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $96.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $105.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.80.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

