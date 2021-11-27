Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $51.91.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.