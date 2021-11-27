Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $233.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.50 million and the lowest is $230.10 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $603.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $609.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $629.29 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $751.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

IONS stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $64.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 144,532 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

