IoTeX One Day Volume Tops $93.22 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $93.22 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.79 or 0.00359756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00234079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00088541 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

