Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

