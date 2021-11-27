IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.24.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $157.77 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.35.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

