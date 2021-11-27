IQeon (IQN) Tops One Day Volume of $1.40 Million

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for about $3.28 or 0.00006008 BTC on exchanges. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00235014 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00088591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012347 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

