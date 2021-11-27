Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISBA. Zacks Investment Research cut Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

ISBA remained flat at $$27.10 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $203.98 million and a PE ratio of 15.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Isabella Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

