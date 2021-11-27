iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

