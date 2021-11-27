iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 199,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.