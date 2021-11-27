iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 14.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.52 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.