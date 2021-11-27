iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after buying an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

