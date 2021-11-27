iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,534,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 144,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 108,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,225,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 349,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 258,760 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,423,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

