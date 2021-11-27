iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.40% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 523.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

IWC opened at $142.71 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $109.47 and a one year high of $159.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average is $147.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

