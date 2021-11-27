iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $169.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $176.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.56.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.